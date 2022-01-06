Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Drops By 69.7%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BLHEF stock opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.40. Bâloise has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $164.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bâloise in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

