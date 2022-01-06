Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Grows By 34.9%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 521,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,073. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $299.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

