Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Grows By 30.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 448,587 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,562,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 2,560,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.