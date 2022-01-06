Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Increases By 28.7%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,498. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $348.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.