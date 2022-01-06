Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Grows By 35.9%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 962.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 191,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 25,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,332. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

