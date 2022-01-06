Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Rises By 63.5%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,900 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the November 30th total of 490,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

