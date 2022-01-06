Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Drops By 43.3%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Covalon Technologies stock remained flat at $$2.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.73. Covalon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 83.57%.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.