Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Increases By 56.7%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 23,200 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

