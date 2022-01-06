Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Increases By 200.0%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,784. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

In other news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 3,555 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $34,092.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

