Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Grows By 31.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 23.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 30.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

