Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Expands By 260.4%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 260.4% from the November 30th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,263,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSNB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,463. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

