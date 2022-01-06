Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Drops By 65.0%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 149,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,409. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

