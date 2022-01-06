Short Interest in GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Decreases By 50.0%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLGLF remained flat at $$0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.24. GLG Life Tech has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

