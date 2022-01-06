Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Declines By 46.1%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the November 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GTPA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Gores Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,926,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,028,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

