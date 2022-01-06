Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Drops By 64.6%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenland Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,227. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

