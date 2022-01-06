Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Drops By 39.3%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LINK opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.