Short Interest in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Decreases By 41.9%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ITQ stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,831. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Itiquira Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

