Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Grows By 727.5%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 727.5% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS JDSPY remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,686. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from 250.00 to 265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

