Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Expands By 26.9%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 149.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 710,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

