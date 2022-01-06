Short Interest in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rises By 28.1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Shares of LNXSF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.85. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

