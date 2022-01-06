Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Expands By 180.0%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BWG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

