Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Grows By 44.3%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MAWHF remained flat at $$1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

