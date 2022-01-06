Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Grows By 25.8%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 6,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NYSE:MFA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,278. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $4.90.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.