Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Grows By 25.8%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 6,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,278. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

