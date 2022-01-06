Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Declines By 75.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MICR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 8,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,191. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Micron Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

