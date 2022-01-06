Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Declines By 71.4%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.39. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $45.66.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

