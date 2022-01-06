Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Grows By 59.4%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,953 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 341,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUO opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.