Short Interest in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Increases By 800.0%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of OASMY stock remained flat at $$0.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 1,098.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

