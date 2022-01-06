Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Decreases By 43.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Quhuo stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.86.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

