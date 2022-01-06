Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Increases By 28.5%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,170,000 after buying an additional 1,287,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SelectQuote by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 69,969.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after buying an additional 921,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

