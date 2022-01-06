Short Interest in Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Declines By 50.0%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNNF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134. Seneca Financial has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.
