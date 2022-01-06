Short Interest in Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Declines By 50.0%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNNF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134. Seneca Financial has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

About Seneca Financial

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

