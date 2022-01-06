Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Drops By 52.6%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,613,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLGWF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 179,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,689. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About SLANG Worldwide

