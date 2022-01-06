Short Interest in Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Grows By 333.3%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SBLUY stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

