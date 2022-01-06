Short Interest in Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Grows By 333.3%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SBLUY stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

