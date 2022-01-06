Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Rises By 51.6%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

TCFC stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,759,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

