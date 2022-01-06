Short Interest in Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Decreases By 92.4%

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the November 30th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,693,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UBQU opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ubiquitech Software has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops and markets software products. It operates through its subsidiaries as a multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, direct response television, radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries.

