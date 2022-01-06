Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Increases By 32.6%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAQC. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

