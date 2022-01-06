Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Drops By 48.1%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the November 30th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.6 days.

CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

CYBBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Investec raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.