Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Grows By 128.9%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the November 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,630.0 days.

WKCMF stock opened at $152.40 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $127.55 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average is $167.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

