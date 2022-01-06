Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Declines By 66.7%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WACLY opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54. Wacoal has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $409.82 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.