Short Interest in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Grows By 27.7%

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.68. 178,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,119. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $81.52 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

