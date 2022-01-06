Short Interest in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Drops By 45.6%

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

