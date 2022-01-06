Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.69 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $14.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.24 and a 200-day moving average of $280.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $138.87 and a 52 week high of $347.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

