Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.21 Million

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce sales of $547.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.45 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $419.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $10.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.32 and its 200 day moving average is $280.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $134.13 and a 52 week high of $342.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

