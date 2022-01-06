Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Shares Down 5.6%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.