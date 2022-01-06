SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth $706,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at $13,499,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at $2,910,000.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

