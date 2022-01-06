Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.37

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and traded as high as $17.10. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 13,274 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

