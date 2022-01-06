Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

