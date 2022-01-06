Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Stephens upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

