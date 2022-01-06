Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Down 7.2%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singing Machine had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter.

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.