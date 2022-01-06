Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

