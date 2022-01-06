Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.30

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145.30 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 144.20 ($1.94), with a volume of 1658888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40 ($1.91).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 142 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($90,958.09).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

